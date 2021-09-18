11 centres set up for counting of ZPTC, MPTC votes in Chittoor

Chittoor/Rajampet: Counting of votes for 33 ZPTCs and 413 MPTCs will be held on Sunday, according to Joint Collector P Rajababu. Out of 65 ZPTCs and 886 MPTCs in the district, 30 ZPTCS and 433 MPTCs are declared unanimous while postponement of 2 ZPTCs and 34 MPTCs has been taken place under certain unavoidable circumstances, he added. Reviewing the arrangements for conducting the counting of votes at different centres in the district at a meet held at the Collectorate on Friday, the Joint Collector said that Joint Collector V Veerabrahman (Development), Joint Collector Venkate swarlu (Housing) and Joint Collector Rajasekhar (Welfare) would be the in-charges respectively to Chittoor, Madanapalli and Tirupati Revenue Divisions. He made it clear that all the counting agents should invariably undergo for Covid tests before entering the counting halls. He said that 11 counting centres would be set up for counting votes covering the entire district.

Meanwhile Rajampet Sub-Collector Ketan Garg has directed the officials to ensure necessary steps for effectively conducting counting of votes related to ZPTC/ MPTC elections scheduled to be held on September 19.

He also inspected the arrangements at YSR Horticulture University located in Railway Kodur along with Rajampet DSP Baskar Reddy on Friday. He expressed satisfaction over ongoing arrangements for votes counting.