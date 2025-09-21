118 research papers presented at ICETEPLS-2025

Vijayawada: The two-day International Conference on Emerging Technologies in Engineering and Pharmacy Life Sciences (ICETEPLS-2025) concluded at the Vikas Group of Institutions (VGTN), Nunna, near Vijayawada on Saturday. The conference saw the presentation of 118 research papers, including 93 online and 25 offline submissions. Among these, 11 papers were recognized as the best and felicitated for their outstanding contributions.

The conference highlighted cutting-edge topics such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Security, Cybersecurity, Alternative Fuels, Modern City Construction, and the application of Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture and pharmaceutical life sciences. Research scholars, professors, and students from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, other parts of India, and the United States participated through a hybrid mode, reflecting the global reach of the event.

During the closing ceremony, VGTN Secretary and Correspondent Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy felicitated Dr Challa Kishore Reddy, recipient of the Best Mentor Teacher Award from NITI Aayog and the Council for Skills and Competencies.

Prizes for the best research papers were also presented by Reddy, along with College Principal Dr PS Srinivas. ICETEPLS-2025 Convener Dr PVLL Phani, Dean – IQAC Prof Kishore Reddy, and Heads of Departments T Kishore Reddy and G Sekhar Reddy, among others, were present at the event.