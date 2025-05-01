2 get 10-yr jail in murder case

Vijayawada: Two persons, who were convicted in a murder case, were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. The seventh additional district sessions judge B Abraham on Wednesday pronounced the judgment.

According to prosecution, two persons-- Dasari Siva Mastan alias Fighter aged 22 of Machupalli village of Mahaboob Nagar, Telangana and Annvarapu Sivanagaraju, a resident of Mantada village of Krishna district, aged 25 years-- brutally murdered one person, an auto driver Hussain, a resident Labour colony, Bhavanipuram.

The victim likes horses and visits a horse barn (Shelter) in Bhavanipuram to feed the horses and spend some time.

On June 4, 2023 Hussain went to Bhavanipuram to feed the horses. Two persons working in the horse barn Dasari Siva Mastan and Sivanagaraju noticed Hussain possessed money and a mobile phone and they tried to grab it from him. When he refused to give, they attacked and injured him and took away the mobile and money.

The next day the local people noticed the injured Hussain and he was taken to the Government hospital for treatment. He died while undergoing treatment on June 6, 2023. Bhavanipuram police registered a case Crime No 462/2023 and began the probe. During the course of investigation, the police noticed two persons Siva Mastan and Sivanagaraju brutally murdered him.

Former SI of Bhavanipuram Abdul Salam conducted the investigation. The seventh additional district sessions judge B Abraham pronounced the judgment sentencing the two convicts for ten years imprisonment and asked to pay a penalty of Rs 2,000. Additional public prosecutor Y James argued on behalf of the prosecution.