20-Year-old leopard dies at Indira Gandhi zoo

Visakhapatnam : A 20-year-old leopard Sudha died at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam.

Rescued from Thimmapuram village, Rushikonda Reserve Forest at the age of three years, the leopard was brought to the IGZP in 2008. It died at the zoo on March 13.

According to a postmortem report submitted by the veterinary assistant surgeon of the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, the big cat died due to severe myocardial infarction due to senility.

The IGZP officials in a statement mentioned that the average lifespan of a leopard in the wild is around 12-15 years.

The carcass of Sudha was cremated in the presence of zoo officials as per the standard operating procedure.