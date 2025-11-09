20th Triennial conference begins

Visakhapatnam: The 20th Triennial National Conference of the Canara Bank Officers Association commenced in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The association that has a membership of 50,000, is headed by K Ravikumar as general secretary. The inaugural function was attended by K Satyanarayana Raju, managing director and CEO of Canara Bank, as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana Raju said that the bank, one of the largest ones in the public sector, plays an important role in the progress of the country by providing exceptional services to its customers. He praised the role of association members in the development of the bank. He said that the banking services provided by all bank officers across the country under the leadership of K Ravikumar are contributing in a generous manner to the progress of the country. Marking the event, a book detailing the rise of Satyanarayana Raju's life was released by his mother Rama Seetha.

Speaking at the event, general secretary K Ravikumar stated that the unity of the bank officers across the country epitomises the strength. “We will move forward with the resolution of the problems of bank officers as the goal, unity as the path, and the economic development of the country as the aim. We will work to adopt the guidelines laid down by the bank to achieve the five trillion economy as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he mentioned.

The bank's executive director Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia, Vijayawada circle general manager Vijayalakshmi, committee chairman Rama Prasad, association representatives and officials from across the country participated in the event.