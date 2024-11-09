28 persons convicted for drunk and drive

  • Menu
Tirupati: The 4th Additional Judicial Magistrate Court Judge Grandi Srinivas convicted 28 persons for drunk and drive.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each to them, totaling to Rs 2.8 lakh, while four among them were sentenced to imprisonment. District SP L Subba Rayudu warned that police will strictly implement traffic rules and will not allow any one driving in drunken state.

