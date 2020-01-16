2K Run to create awareness among voters in Eluru

Eluru: Joint Collector K Venkataramana Reddy has said a 2K Run will be organised to create awareness among the people on necessity for voting to mark National Voters' Day on January 25.

Reviewing arrangements for Voters' Day and Republic Day here, the Joint Collector said that the 2K Run would be organised from the Indoor Stadium to KPDT School in Ashok Nagar.

A large number of senior citizens will be felicitated and the first time voters will be given certificates on the occasion, he added. A blood donation camp will also be organised on the occasion for educating people on significance of casting vote in a democracy.

If people refuse to cast their vote during elections, democracy would become meaningless, he added. He said that a model polling booth will be arranged on the occasion. Referring to arrangements made for celebrating Republic Day on January 26, he directed the officials concerned to make foolproof arrangements for the conduct of the celebrations at Police Parade Grounds. All basic facilities will be provided for the people attending for the celebrations.

The tableaux of various departments should reflect the welfare schemes of the government in such a manner that common man can understand the schemes intended for their uplift. He suggested the officials to arrange stalls to give wide coverage for Navaratnalu programme of the government.

Joint Collector-2 N Tej Bharat, DRO S Srinivasa Murthy, ZP CEO Sriramulu and other officials were present.