4 AP High Court judges sworn in

(From left) Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur administering oath of office as permanent judges to Justices Kiranmayi Mandava, Vijay Nyapati, Harinath Nunepalli and Sumati Jagadam in the first court hall of Andhra Pradesh High Court in Amaravati on Wednesday

AMARAVATI: In a significant development for the Andhra Pradesh High Court, four additional judges were sworn in as permanent judges on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony was held in the High Court's first court hall.

President Droupadi Murmu previously issued orders appointing Justices Harinath Nunepally, Kiranmayee Mandava (Kiranmayi Kanaparthi), Sumathi Jagadam, and Nyapathi Vijay as permanent judges. These four jurists had been serving as additional judges. Following the Presidential orders, Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur administered the oath of office to the four judges.

The ceremony was attended by several legal figures, including Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, AP Bar Council president Dwarakanath Reddy, High Court Advocates' Association president K. Chidambaram, Additional Solicitor General Dhananjaya, Additional Advocate General P Sambasiva Pratap, and Public Prosecutor M. Lakshmi Narayana.

High Court Registrar General Parthasaradhi, other registrars, senior advocates, members of the bar association and bar council, and representatives from the AP Legal Services Authority and the AP Judicial Academy were among the others were present.

