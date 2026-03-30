44th Foundation Day of TDP held

Puttaparthi: TDP Foundation Day programme was celebrated with great grandeur at party office here on Sunday, under the leadership of MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy and former Minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy.

Leaders and cadre in large numbers attended the flag-hoisting ceremony, done by the MLA. Under the guidance of party youth wing, ‘Maa Telugu Thalliki Mallepula Danda’ was sung. A ceremonial lamp was lit to mark the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, MLA Sindhura Reddy recalled that the illustrious personality Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao—who proclaimed the self-respect of the Telugu people to the world—founded the Telugu Desam Party on March 29, 1982.

She extended special greetings to all members of TDP family on this occasion.