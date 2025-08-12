460 grievances received in Anantapur

Anantapur: A total of 460 petitions were received during Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) held on Monday at Anantapur Collectorate. Acting District Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, along with senior officials, personally heard grievances from petitioners across various mandals and accepted their applications.

Assistant Collector Sachin Rahar, District Revenue Officer A. Malola, Special Deputy Collectors Tippa Naik, Ram Mohan, Mallikarjunudu, and Mallikharjun Reddy, as well as Civil Supplies DM Ramesh Reddy, were among those who assisted in receiving petitions.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma instructed officials to prioritize and resolve grievances submitted through the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, and directly via PGRS without any delay. He stressed that there should be no negligence in addressing public issues and directed departments to ensure time-bound resolution.

He further emphasized that officials must conduct field inspections, verify details, and complete inquiries to ensure that petitioners are fully satisfied with the solutions provided within the stipulated deadline.

The petitions covered a variety of public issues from across the district. Officials from multiple departments, including Deputy Collector Anand, CPO Ashok Kumar, DMHO Dr. E.B. Devi, Housing PD Shailaja, PD DRDA Shailaja, DTC Veerraju, DVEO Venkataramana Naik, Mines DD Adinarayana, DWMA PD Saleem Basha, and others, participated in the programme.