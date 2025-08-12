Live
- Heavy rain lashes parts of Gujarat, highest recorded in Vadodara's Sinor
- Coolie Movie Starring Rajinikanth to Release on 14 August | Ticket Booking Update
- Man charged over alleged stabbing of two neighborus in Sydney
- Severe Flooding Hits Warangal Due to Heavy Rains
- Czech Republic reports sharp rise in hepatitis-A cases
- North Korea holds firing drills ahead of planned South Korea-US joint military exercises
- Kingdom OTT to Stream on This OTT Platform, Vijay Deverakonda Movie Streaming Details
- Delhi HC gets new judge, strength increases to 44
- Farmer arrested for cultivating marijuana in Gujarat village
- Former U.S. Official Michael Rubin Challenges Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and Opposes Donald Trump’s Stance on India
460 grievances received in Anantapur
A total of 460 petitions were received during Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) held on Monday at Anantapur Collectorate.
Anantapur: A total of 460 petitions were received during Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) held on Monday at Anantapur Collectorate. Acting District Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, along with senior officials, personally heard grievances from petitioners across various mandals and accepted their applications.
Assistant Collector Sachin Rahar, District Revenue Officer A. Malola, Special Deputy Collectors Tippa Naik, Ram Mohan, Mallikarjunudu, and Mallikharjun Reddy, as well as Civil Supplies DM Ramesh Reddy, were among those who assisted in receiving petitions.
Addressing the gathering, Sharma instructed officials to prioritize and resolve grievances submitted through the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, and directly via PGRS without any delay. He stressed that there should be no negligence in addressing public issues and directed departments to ensure time-bound resolution.
He further emphasized that officials must conduct field inspections, verify details, and complete inquiries to ensure that petitioners are fully satisfied with the solutions provided within the stipulated deadline.
The petitions covered a variety of public issues from across the district. Officials from multiple departments, including Deputy Collector Anand, CPO Ashok Kumar, DMHO Dr. E.B. Devi, Housing PD Shailaja, PD DRDA Shailaja, DTC Veerraju, DVEO Venkataramana Naik, Mines DD Adinarayana, DWMA PD Saleem Basha, and others, participated in the programme.