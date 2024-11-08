4.72 lakh people eligible for Deepam-2 in Kurnool district

Kurnool: Joint Collector Dr B Navya said that white ration card holders are eligible for applying for Deepam scheme-2 (free gas cylinders distribution system). Addressing a press conference at the Collectorate mini conference hall here on Thursday, she said the State government has launched free distribution of gas cylinders under Deepam-2 scheme from November 1 and asked all the eligible beneficiaries (white ration card holders) to apply and reap benefits from the scheme.

The JC explained that beneficiaries will be selected after evaluating the six steps process and they can check their eligibility by calling toll free number 1967. They should link ration card with Aadhar card. The beneficiaries were also told to get EKYC done at gas agencies. The JC said cylinders can be booked up to March 31 next year, either through online or at the gas agency. She further said the amount paid by the beneficiaries for the gas cylinder will be credited in their bank accounts linked with Aadhar withing 48 hours.

There are around 4,72,851 eligible people in the district. The Joint Collector warned the beneficiaries of taking stringent action if they use the domestic cylinder for commercial purpose.