50% of village secretariat works completed in Nellore says Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that around 79 lakh mandays are provided to the jobholders under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the district.

Inspecting the newly constructed village secretariat buildings, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and Village Health Clinics Buildings at Buchireddypalem and in Penuballi village on Monday, he said that construction of 50 per cent of village secretariat buildings were completed and around Rs 78 crore bills were pending regarding construction of these buildings. He said a massive plantation programme has been taken up under NREGS.

The Collector enquired about the progress of works with Panchayat Raj Engineering officials and asked them to complete works on time without compromising on quality.

He expressed satisfaction over the works taken up under Naadu-Nedu programme in Mandal Praja Parishad school in Penuballi village. Speaking to the media, Chakradhar Babu said they have taken up construction of village secretariat buildings, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and Village Health Clinics, Anganwadi buildings with a cost of Rs 600 crore across the district.

"We have been striving hard to complete construction of these buildings within two years. There would be no need to visit district headquarters for availing government services and people should visit their nearby offices for resolving their issues," said the Collector.

Further, he said that they have been conducting Rythu Chaitanya Yatras in the district from July 9 to 22 and provided financial assistance of Rs 136 crore to 2.45 lakh farmers under RBS.

He participated in a programme at Janda Dibba in Sangam Mandal on Monday and asked to utilise services of RBKs for improving agriculture practices and for better yielding.