660 petitions received at PGRS in Anantapur

Anantapur: A total of 660 grievance petitions were received during the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme held at the Anantapur District Collectorate on Monday.

District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar directed officials to resolve petitions with utmost priority, quality, and transparency, ensuring public satisfaction.

The event, organised at the Revenue Bhavan, saw participation from people across various mandals. Petitions were received by the Collector, DRO A Malola, Assistant Collector Sachin Rahar, Deputy Collectors Tippa Nayak, Mallikarjuna, Anand, and Agriculture Officer Umamaheswaramma.

The Collector instructed officials to clear pending petitions from the CMO, Deputy CMO, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs within SLA timelines and avoid delays. He emphasized providing clear endorsements for unresolved petitions and mentioned that IVRS feedback is closely monitored by the Chief Minister’s Office.

He also directed authorities to arrange drinking water and medical camps at Secretariat counseling centers and address issues faced by women staff. Grievance counters should be set up for additional support. MPDOs must supervise these centers daily and report updates via Excel sheets. Officials were asked to resolve at least one court case per day and prioritize contempt cases. Special attention is to be given to pension and ration distribution in July, and all promotion or vacancy-related files for July–August must be submitted promptly.

During a review meeting, the Collector instructed district officers and Special Deputy Collectors to personally inspect and resolve at least one PGRS petition each week. Failure to do so will result in showcause notices.

He stressed maintaining proper documentation, sharing endorsements via WhatsApp, and wearing ID cards during grievance programs. Outstanding performers will be recognized monthly.