8 killed in Anakapalli cracker factory blast

Anakapalli: In a tragic incident, eight people lost their lives and seven others sustained injuries following an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kotauratla mandal of Anakapalli district. The blast occurred on Sunday at around 12:45 pm, completely gutting the unit within minutes. Two of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

According to local sources, a stockpile of fireworks caught fire, triggering a powerful explosion. At the time of the incident, around 16 workers were present at the unit. Some had stepped out for lunch, while others remained inside resulting in fatalities and severe injuries among those who stayed.

Police officials confirmed that the unit was legally operated under the banner of Vijaya Lakshmi Firecrackers, with a valid license until 2026. The workers were reportedly preparing fireworks for upcoming local jataras, festivals, and weddings. Forensic teams have collected evidence, and the District Collector has initiated a detailed investigation into the cause of the explosion.

The deceased have been identified as: Dadi Ramalakshmi (35), Hemanth (20), Puram Papa (40), G Venu Babu (34), S Baburao (55), D Nirmala (38), A Pallaiah (50) and Sangarathi Govindu (40).

Officials said the death toll could rise, as several victims are undergoing treatment for severe burns. Some are receiving plastic surgery, while others are being treated at King George Hospital and Narsipatnam Area Hospital.

Firefighters conducted extensive operations to bring the blaze under control.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, and IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed shock over the incident and spoke to Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha to get updates. The Chief Minister instructed authorities to ensure the best medical care for the injured.

Home Minister Anitha visited the blast site to oversee the situation, She was accompanied by Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha, and Joint Collector M Jahnavi. She announced an ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh for the families of each deceased victim.

Anakapalli MP C M Ramesh stated that rescue operations were launched on a war footing and assured that all medical expenses of the victims are being covered by the government.