ACB sleuths catches Veternary ADA red-handedly while accepting bribe in East Godavari

A veterinary ADA was caught by the anti-corruption department officials red handley while accepting the bribe in East Godavari.



Going into the details, Ravi Teja, who is working as Veterinary Assistant Director in Chintoor in the district, demanded a bribe to give a DD to a retired employee residing in Peddapuram Varahalayapet suburb colony. As a result, the retired employee complained to the ACB officials.

According to the strategy, while the victim was giving Rs.10,000 to the ADA, the officers caught him red-handed and registered a case.