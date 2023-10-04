Accelerate ABC operations to check dog menace

SRIKAKULAM: Animal birth control (ABC) operations process should be accelerated in around Srikakulam city to prevent dog menace, said Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) and animal husbandry department officials.



They organised ABC monitoring committee meeting at the ABC centre at Khazipeta in SMC limits on Tuesday. On the occasion, SMC Commissioner Ch Obuleshu, health officer K Venkata Rao, animal husbandry assistant director (AD) M Krishna Rao and veterinary doctors attended the meeting.

They reviewed the ABC process and verified ABC count month-wise and decided to intensify ABC operations on the outskirts of the SMC.

The officials explained that the target is to make Srikakulam city rabies-free area in the coming months. The monitoring committee officials explained that they were receiving several complaints from the residents of various colonies and residential areas in and around Srikakulam city on the dog menace. In this backdrop it is required to accelerate ABC operations process to check the dog menace. The officials also expressed serious concern over the increase in dog bite incidents at several areas in and around the Srikakulam city.