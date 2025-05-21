AD visits DEIC, reviews child healthcare services under RBSK

Anantapur: Dr K V N S Anil Kumar, Additional Director of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Andhra Pradesh, visited the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) in Anantapur today. Operating under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), the DEIC provides early diagnosis and therapeutic services to children with developmental delays and disabilities. During the visit, Dr. Anil Kumar inspected treatment rooms and therapy units, and interacted with the medical staff.

He appreciated the quality of services being rendered and suggested several improvements to further enhance the quality of care. Proposal for setting up a sensory garden for children with developmental delays. Installation of CCTV cameras to improve security. Child-friendly wall paintings to create a pleasant environment. Air conditioners to be installed in key rooms including.

Optometrist Room (ROP screening), Audiologist Room (for BERA testing), Immediate plumbing repairs and maintenance of windows and doors, Recommendation to allocate shelter/waiting rooms for children coming from distant areas. Dr. G. Narayana Swamy, RBSK District Program Officer, mentioned the need for additional support staff including an attendant, sweeper, and data entry operator. Dr. Anil Kumar advised the team to send a proposal for recruitment.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr. E.B. Devi stated that the visit would pave the way for improved service quality and a more supportive environment for children with special needs. The visit concluded with the participation of Immunization Officer Dr. Yugandhar, DPMO Dr. Srinivas Reddy, District Nodal Officer Dr. Vishnumurthy, Medical Officer Dr. Jagadeesh, Program Manager Smt. Rajitha, and other staff members.