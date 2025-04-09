Live
Addl EO inspects PAC-5 building works
TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary on Tuesday inspected the ongoing works of Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC-5) in Tirumala. He inquired the engineering officials about the progress of the works.
Chowdary inquired about the arrangements being made for devotees in the new building including dining hall, lockers and toilets and gave several suggestions to the officials.
The officials were also instructed to provide all facilities so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.
Earlier, the Additional EO reviewed the progress of the construction work of PAC-5 with the officials of concerned departments at Annamayya Bhavan.
Deputy EOs Rajendra, Harindhranath and Venkataiah, EEs Venu Gopal and Sudhakar, Electrical DE Chandra Sekhar, VGO Surendra and other officials were present.