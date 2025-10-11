Adhere to safety norms, firecracker vendors told

Vijayawada: DistrictFire Officer Malyadri has warned that firecrackers should not be sold without official permission and that street vendors must sell them only in designated areas. He stressed the importance of strict adherence to fire safety regulations to prevent accidents during the upcoming Diwali festival.

A coordination meeting with firecracker vendors was held on Friday at Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) head office, following the instructions of VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra. The meeting was jointly organised by Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr K Arjuna Rao, Estate Officer A Sridhar, and Urban Community Development Project Officer (UCD) P Venkata Narayana to discuss safety measures for the festive season.

Addressing the gathering, District Fire Officer Malyadri said that all sellers must follow safety norms and store firecrackers only in authorised and secure premises. He advised vendors to maintain sufficient distance between stalls, keep fire extinguishers ready, and ensure proper ventilation to avoid mishaps.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr K Arjuna Rao said that the VMC’s main priority is to ensure a Safe and Pollution-Free Diwali. He urged vendors to cooperate with officials and prevent unsafe or inconvenient conditions for residents and the public.

Estate Officer A Sridhar stated that permissions to sell firecrackers would be granted only for spacious open grounds to minimise fire hazards. Project Officer P Venkata Narayana reiterated that street vendors should operate strictly from designated areas allocated by the corporation.

Assistant Medical Health Officer Dr Annapurna, Station Fire Officer Naresh, several firecracker vendors within city limits, and VMC staff participated in the meeting.