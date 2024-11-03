Adopt best policies from other countries says CM to officials

Visakhapatnam : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to prepare an action plan to construct an outer ring road, connecting Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Nellimarla, Bhogapuram and Anakapalli.

At a review meeting held at the Collectorate, the Chief Minister stated that Visakhapatnam needs to be developed on par with Hyderabad in Telangana.

With 26 lakh of population present in Visakhapatnam, the CM instructed the district officials to work towards facilitating infrastructure for 1 crore people in North Andhra.

As per ‘Swarnandhra@2047’, the CM emphasised the need to achieve economic growth of 15 percent. “By studying various initiatives across the world, attractive projects need to be adopted to get grounded in Visakhapatnam and other districts,” the CM stressed.

By the time Bhogapuram International Airport becomes operational, the CM said, all the related projects should be completed.

About Araku products, the Chief Minister said branding and marketing for the tribal products should be intensified, adding that officials need to think innovatively as more than hard work, smart work is required. Those who visit Visakhapatnam should end up staying for at least a week and tourism projects need to be developed accordingly, he stated.

In a couple of days, the CM announced, an action plan will be unveiled that would change the state’s future. “Along with the PPP mode, P4 mode will be adopted for development purposes,” he mentioned.

The meeting was attended by ministers V Anitha, P Narayana and Kollu Ravindra, MP M Sribharat, Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, Anakapalli Collector Vijaya Krishnan, MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, PGVR Naidu, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, State Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation chairman Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, TDP district president Gandi Babji and department officials were present.