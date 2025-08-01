AHUDA chief holds review on regularisation of layouts

Anantapur: It is known that Andhra Pradesh State government has issued orders on July 27, through G.O. No. 134, regarding amendments to the Regularization of Unauthorized Layouts and Plots Rules 2020 in the State.

Regarding these amendments, AHUDA Chairman TC Varun held a review meeting with the relevant officials at the local AHUDA office.

On this occasion, Chairman Varun said that the government has examined and approved the proposal to extend the cut-off date of the LRS scheme till 30-06-2025 as per the reports received by the government that the layouts are causing loss of revenue and people are facing difficulties in obtaining building permits.

He said that since this opportunity is only for one time, steps should be taken to ensure that all the people take advantage of it. Chairman Varun clarified that no building permits will be obtained in unauthorized layouts in future. According to the new LRS Rules, 2020 Amendments, in order to be eligible for LRS, the registration of plots (in the form of sale deed or title deed) in unauthorized layouts should have been done before 30.06.2025, and at least one plot should have been sold before 30.06.2025.

He also informed that within 90 days from the date of implementation of these amended rules, every owner of a plot in an unauthorized layout must apply for regularization of the plot/layout.

AHUDA planning officer Ishaq, EE Dushyant, JPO Harish Chaudhary, DEE Revanth, Saraswati and others participated in this meeting.