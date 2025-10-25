AI, a transformative tool that creates new avenues for innovation

Visakhapatnam: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the pharmaceutical landscape by accelerating drug discovery, streamlining development timelines and personalising healthcare, experts observed at the ‘Industry-Academia Meet 2025’. Organised by the Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA) on Friday at GITAM Deemed to be University, experts at the meet emphasised that AI is not a threat but a transformative tool, reshaping the pharmaceutical industry and creating new avenues for innovation and skilled employment. N Srinivas, director, School of Pharmacy highlighted that AI-based tools can significantly reduce the 10–15-year timeline typically required for drug discovery and development.

He noted that post-COVID, the healthcare sector has gained renewed importance with AI enabling quicker decision-making for healthcare providers. Y Sreedhar, global head, clinical affairs and patient safety, Amneal Pharmaceuticals emphasised that AI is enhancing various aspects of drug discovery, clinical trials and patient care. Dispelling misconceptions that automation reduces employment, he noted that there is a rising demand for skilled data scientists and AI experts in the pharma sector.