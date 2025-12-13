MLA: Praja Darbars at village level soon

Gannavaram: Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao announced that Praja Darbars, aimed at resolving citizens’ issues, would soon be conducted at village-level to ensure wider outreach and faster redressal.

He held a Praja Darbar on Friday at Peda Avutapalli village in Unguturu mandal, which is part of Gannavaram Assembly constituency in Krishna district. During the event, the MLA received petitions from villagers and directed officials to address the issues promptly.

Speaking on the occasion, Yarlagadda said the objective of Praja Darbar is to bring officials directly to the people, understand their concerns on the spot, and resolve issues efficiently. He urged the public to submit their grievances individually, instead of filing a single combined petition, so that officials can process them accurately. All petitions received at the Darbar are being uploaded online and concerned officials will submit a status report within a week, he added.

Yarlagadda advised those, who previously applied for house sites during the past government, to reapply either at Praja Darbars or village secretariats.