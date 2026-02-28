APSPPDCL & APSSDC to hold job mela on March 4

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APSPPDCL) will organize a mega job fair here on March 4 at its corporate office, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC).

APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Siva Sankar Lotheti clarified that no direct vacancies exist in APSPDCL.

To provide viable alternatives, APSPDCL partnered with APSSDC, which facilitated participation from leading private companies.

He said on March 4, company representatives will conduct on-the-spot interviews and select candidates for immediate placements.

Eligible applicants include those who have passed 10th class, ITI, Intermediate, Degree, and B.Tech. He also said participating firms include Dixon Technologies, Hero MotoCorp, Amara Raja Group, Green Tech Industries, Energy Harvest, Apollo Pharmacy, TVS Sundaram Fasteners, Indo MIM, Daikin, JSW Cements, Ramco Cements, and more, he added.