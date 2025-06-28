Aisan Auto provides infra to high school, Anganwadi centre

Sri City: Aisan Auto Parts India Pvt. Ltd., a leading Japanese automotive components manufacturer based in Sri City, in partnership with Sri City Foundation, has successfully executed key infrastructure projects under its CSR programme.

The initiative includes the construction of a kitchen room and a modern toilets block at the Government High School for Girls in Sullurpeta, and a well-designed building for the Anganwadi Centre at RC Puram village, located near Sri City. The new facilities, developed at a cost of Rs 18.8 lakh, were ceremoniously inaugurated on Friday by MD of Aisan Auto Parts India Yasunori Sakaue and CSR Director of Sri City Foundation Nireesha Sannareddy at both locations.

Speaking on the occasion, Yasunori Sakaue expressed satisfaction at being able to contribute to the betterment of children’s education and hygiene, and reaffirmed Aisan’s long-term commitment to supporting meaningful CSR initiatives.

Nireesha Sannareddy commended Aisan’s proactive engagement and reiterated the Sri City Foundation’s ongoing dedication to enhancing educational and healthcare infrastructure across the region.

With over 600 students and just 12 toilets, girls faced a lot of inconvenience. The new toilet block has brought huge relief, said the Headmistress of Sullurpeta Girls high school. In RC Puram, space crunch was a challenge as both the school and Anganwadi centre shared a single building while the new facility solved the problem.