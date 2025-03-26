All arrangements in place for Ugadi Mahotsavam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The grand Ugadi Mahotsavam at the sacred Srisailam temple is set to begin on March 27 and will continue for five days, concluding on March 31.

With thousands of Kannada devotees expected to visit, the temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience.

During the celebrations, daily special Vahana Sevas will be conducted for the presiding deities, Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi. The festivities will also feature the Grama Utsavam, which is expected to be a visual delight for devotees. Other key highlights include the Veerachara performances, Panchanga Sravanam (almanac reading) and the grand Rathotsavam (chariot festival).

To facilitate Kannada devotees, the Srisailam Devasthanam has permitted Sparsha Darshan (touch darshan) of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy from March 17 to March 26. This special darshan has been made available at specific time slots for 10 days, allowing Kannada devotees to have a close and divine experience.

In light of the large influx of devotees, the temple administration has implemented the same facilities provided during the Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavam. Devotees can avail free, special and VIP darshan options, along with a Rs 500 ticket counter for the Sparsha Darshan.

Srisailam temple sources have stated that the arrangements are designed to ensure a comfortable and seamless darshan experience for all devotees. Additionally, to encourage Kannada devotees to follow the temple guidelines, a special video message from the Jagadguru Peethadhipathi is being broadcast on LED screens at the temple premises.

With meticulous planning in place, the Ugadi Mahotsavam at Srisailam is set to be a grand spiritual event, attracting thousands of devotees from Karnataka and beyond.