All set for election results of three MLC seats in Andhra Pradesh

Polling was conducted recently for three MLC (Member of Legislative Council) seats in Andhra Pradesh (AP), including one graduate seat from the joint Godavari district, another graduate seat from Krishna-Guntur districts, and a teacher MLC seat in the Srikakulam-Vijayanagaram-Visakhapatnam region. The Election Commission has announced that the final results of these elections will be revealed tomorrow, March 3rd.

Counting for the graduate MLC election in Krishna-Guntur is set to begin at 8 am at AC College in Guntur. Officials have arranged 28 tables for the counting process, with five election staff assigned to each table. If no candidate secures more than 50 percent of the votes in the first priority count, the staff will then proceed to tally the second priority votes. To ensure a thorough counting process, the Election Commission has mobilized 600 staff members and has taken measures to secure the ballot boxes stored in the AC College strong rooms, with continuous surveillance via web cameras.

Simultaneously, the counting for the Graduate MLC elections from the joint Godavari districts will commence at CRR Engineering College in Eluru at 8 am. Over 218,902 votes were cast in these elections, and the counting will occur in 17 rounds, with staff tasked with separating valid votes from invalid ones. The winner will be the candidate who achieves more than half of the valid votes.

In Uttarandhra, counting for the Upadhyaya MLC elections will also begin at 8 am in the EEE Building of Andhra University. Officials have reported that the counting process will proceed in three stages and may extend beyond 10 hours. If second priority votes need to be counted, the announcement of results could be further delayed. However, should the winner be determined based on first priority votes alone, the counting process is estimated to conclude by approximately 4 pm.

As anticipation builds for the results, the Election Commission is prepared for a long day of counting to ensure accuracy and transparency in the electoral process.