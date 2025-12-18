All set for Pulse Polio Immunisation

Kurnool: The district administration has intensified preparations for the Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme scheduled to be conducted on December 21, with a firm focus on ensuring that every child below five years of age receives polio drops. Joint Collector Noorul Qamar reviewed the arrangements and directed officials to implement the programme in a coordinated and efficient manner to achieve complete coverage.

Releasing the Pulse Polio awareness poster at the District Collectorate on Wednesday, the Joint Collector said a target has been set to administer polio drops to 3.52 lakh children across the district. For this purpose, 1,600 polio booths have been established, including 1,180 in rural areas and 420 in urban locations. In addition, 52 transit points and 63 mobile units have been deployed to reach children on the move and in remote areas.