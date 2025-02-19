Allam Srinivasa Rao new V-C of VSU

Nellore: The State government has appointed Professor Allam Srinivasa Rao as regular Vice-Chancellor of Vikrama Simhapuri Univesity (VSU) by replacing in-charge V-C Sarangam.Vijaya Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday.

Currently Allam Srinivasa Rao is working as Professor, Luminescent Materials, in the Department of Applied Physics in Technological University Delhi.

Allam Srinivasa Rao has completed B Sc and M.Sc in Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) and Sri Krishnadevaraya University (SKU) respectively. He also completed Ph D in SVU.

Between March 1996 and December 1997, he worked as research scientist in Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India.