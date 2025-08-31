Amaravati property festival brochure released in New Delhi

New Delhi: Civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday unveiled the brochure for the upcoming Amaravati Property Festival 2025 at the 17th National Conference of NAREDCO held here, marking a major step in projecting Amaravati as a hub of future real estate and infrastructure opportunities.

Ram Mohan Naidu underscored the importance of Amaravati in India’s development story, noting that the property festival would act as a bridge between Andhra Pradesh and global investors. He highlighted Amaravati’s potential to emerge as a model capital with world-class urban planning, smart infrastructure, and sustainable growth.

The launch ceremony was attended by MLA Gowthu Sirisha, APCRDA additional commissioner G Surya Praveen, HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, NAREDCO national president G Haribabu, Andhra Pradesh state president G Chakradhar, Central Zone president Sandeep Mandava, and state executive vice-president Kiran Paruchuri.

Industry leaders emphasised that the Amaravati Property Festival 2025 will not only showcase residential and commercial projects but also highlight the government’s vision for integrated townships, investment-friendly policies, and sustainable development models. The festival is expected to attract developers, investors, NRIs, and policy makers from across India and abroad, placing Amaravati prominently on the national and international investment map.