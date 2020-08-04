Anantapur Collector Gandham Chandrudu gets a pat for focusing on needs of quarantine patients

Anantapur: The Union health secretary in a tweet lauded district collector Gandham Chandrudu for taking steps to boost the morale of Covid-19 patients living in isolation in quarantine centres.



The collector, who first visited the Covid Care Centre on JNTU campus transformed the lousy and downcast atmosphere by supplying sports kits for playing shuttle, ball badminton and throw ball to the inmates.

He also equipped the Covid centres with home theatres for listening to their favourite music, besides sending social counsellors to every centre to motivate them and infuse life into them through their pet talk, counsel and lively conversation.

Chandrudu also was spending time with the inmates by personal interaction with them, giving them courage to face the Covid situation with ease. The collector's initiatives electrified the atmosphere in the dark Covid sphere called isolation centres. State medical and health minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) also complimented the collector for his efficient Covid management in the district despite soaring of Covid cases.

Speakint to 'The Hans India', the collector said that at a time when people were being scared to death by the coronavirus, he decided to change the atmosphere and lighten the air by diverting the Covid positives' mind from the virus to games, sports and music. This initiative worked and at the sight of sports kits and music boxes, the inmates in isolation centres were enthused and electrified and soon everything changed. The isolation centres suddenly turned into picnic spots, he said.