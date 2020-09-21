Andhra minister and MPs calls on Union Minister, seeks release of Polavaram arrears

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, MPs Mithun Reddy, Gorantla Madhav and Lavu Krishna Devaraya met Union Jalasakti Minister Gajendra Singh in Delhi on Monday and appealed for the release of Polavaram arrears and rehabilitation package funds.

They submitted a request letter to the minister. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Anil Kumar said that funds for the Polavaram project should be released as soon as possible.

He said that the Polavaram project was being carried out on a war foot. Minister Anil Kumar has said that the Chief Minister has set a target of completing Polavaram by December 2021. Anil Kumar said the Union Minister had responded positively to the request for a speedy settlement of the rehabilitation package.

Minister Gajendra Singh has assured that the arrears of Rs 4,000 crore will be released soon. Anil Kumar made it clear that they were ready to speak if the Center decides the date of the Apex Council meeting.