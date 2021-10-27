Andhra Pradesh: Covid Care centres to be set up in Village Secretariats

The village secretariats, which have already played a key role in coronavirus vaccination, will now ready for another crucial role. As part of the decentralisation, the medical health department is planning to set up covid care centers within the village secretariats. The government plans to treat them at the ovid Care Center of the village secretariat when the severity of the covid is low and they can be cured with common medicines. It is not possible for small families with small homes to be isolated if they are infected with covid. That is why Covid Care Centers with 5 beds will be set up in the village secretariats. Authorities said the arrangements were being made in view of the Third Wave predictions to keep the villagers out of trouble.



Health monitoring of covid victims reaching beds set up in village secretariats is handed over to ANMs. The management responsibilities are taken care of by the ward secretary and meals and medicines are provided by the staff of the Secretariat. If the severity of the covid is high Panchayat Secretary or the Tehsildar should be informed. The officers will take you to the nearest hospital. The Family Welfare Department will provide the necessary medical equipment to the Covid Care Center to be set up at the Village Secretariats.

It is initially estimated that beds will be set up in 11,789 village secretariats across the state. 4 to 5 beds are arranged in each Covid‌ center. The highest number of 1,186 minor Covid care centers has been decided in the Chittoor district. Officials said that the process will begin according to predictions of the third wave.