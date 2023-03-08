Andhra Pradesh Government assures to clear arrears of Rs 3K cr by Mar 31

Vijayawada: In a move to defuse the proposed strike by the state government employees from March 9, the state government on Tuesday announced that it would clear various dues by March 31.

It may be noted that the employees' associations issued notice to the government on c in a phased manner from March 9, if the government fails to resolve their demands.

Following this, the ministers' subcommittee, including Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath, Adimulapu Suresh and Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy held a meeting with leaders of various employees' associations at the Secretariat and gave this assurance to them.

Later speaking to the media, Sajjala said that the government decided to clear arrears to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore by the end of March. Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the government will clear pending claims, GPF arrears, retirement gratuity and medical reimbursement arrears before March 31.

However, AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu expressed displeasure that the government representatives did not give any assurance on the recent GO which said that PRC arrears would be paid after retirement. The employees are opposing this. The subcommittee members told them that they would clarify on the issue on March 16.