Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan condoles death of Jaswant Singh

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed his profound grief and sadness at the passing away of former Union Minister and founding member of the BJP Jaswant Singh on Sunday.



The Governor, recalling his services to the nation, said Jaswant Singh served the country with dedication as an officer in the Indian Army and later as Member of the Rajya Sabha for five times and Lok Sabha for four times.

He pointed out that Jaswant Singh served as a Union Minister in the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and held several important portfolios such as External Affairs, Finance, Defence and others.

The Governor said Jaswant Singh was responsible for introduction of the Value Added Tax (VAT), during his term as the Union Finance Minister from 2002 to 2004, which helped the states generate more revenue.

The Governor prayed to Lord Sri Jagannath and Lord Sri Venkateswara for his soul to rest in peace and offered his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family.