Andhra Pradesh: Pilot training centre to be set up at Orvakal Airport in Kurnool

The government of Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to set up the first pilot training centre in the state at Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy Airport in Orvakal of Kurnool district. In addition, AP Airport Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) has prepared proposals to make Aero Adventure Sports available. The report is being prepared on the cost for this project to be developed on a PPP basis and the feasibility of setting up the pilot training centre.



The Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Infrastructure Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (INCAP), R Pavana Murthy said that the Finance Ministry had considered the proposals sent by APADCL and entrusted them with the task of preparing the report. He said the government has appointed INCAP as the nodal agency for the project.



He said tenders would be called soon to select TFR and select a consultancy. APADCL MD, State Government Aviation Advisor VN Bharat Reddy said that the hilly terrain at Orvakal is suitable for adventure sports like paragliding.