Andhra Pradesh seeks 100 cr Central aid for sports development

Vijayawada: Minister for Tourism, Youth Services and Sports Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao appealed to Union Minister for Sports and Youth Services Kiren Rijuju to accept the four proposals worth Rs 100 crore submitted to the Centre for the development of sports in the State.



Participating in the video conference of the Union Minister with the Ministers and officials of 18 States from the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) office here on Tuesday, Minister Muttamsetti said that proposals worth Rs 100 crore for constructing multipurpose indoor stadiums were submitted to the Centre.

He said that a multipurpose indoor stadium, cricket ground, skating rink, Astroturf hockey field on the premises of Sri Venkateswara University at a cost of Rs 35.44 crore, sports hostel, swimming pool, multipurpose hall, hockey field at a cost of Rs 40.62 crore on the premises of Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam in Tirupati, a multipurpose indoor stadium, synthetic athletic track, swimming pool at a cost of Rs 20.1 crore at Rajamahendravarm and a multipurpose indoor stadium at a cost of Rs 8 crore at Pamarru in Krishna district were proposed.

He appealed to the Union Minister to sanction the proposals to promote sports in the State. The Minister said that there had been adverse conditions in the State to promote sports due to Covid-19. However, the State was ready to follow the guidelines issued by the Centre to conduct sports and youth festival.

The Minister sought revalidation of the earlier proposals to construct a multipurpose indoor stadium at a cost of Rs 25 crore at Vidyadharapuram in Vijayawada, a swimming pool at a cost of Rs 8 crore at Machilipatnam in Krishna district.

The Minister informed the Union Minister that YSR Khel India project was undertaken in YSR Kadapa district as part of Khelo India programme.

The Union Minister said that one crore youth all over the country have become part of the youth services to take various programmes to people.

Welcoming various proposals from the States and Union territories, the Union Minister said that 1,000 centres would be established throughout the country as part of Khelo India programme.

He suggested to the State to establish at least one Khelo India centre in each district.

SAAP Managing Director B Rama Rao, Youth Services Commissioner Ch Nagarani, assistant directors SV Ramana, Ramakrishna and others were present.