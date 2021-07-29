Andhra Pradesh: Srisailam Dam gates lifted amid increase of inflow, tourists flock to the spot

The Srisailam Dam continues to be overflowing from last week and 10 gates of the reservoir were lifted today. The water from the Krishna River and Tungabadra river is flowing to the Srisailam Dam on a large scale with three lakh cusecs of water from the Krishna River and one lakh cusecs from the Tungabhadra River respectively. As a result, the water level of Srisailam Dam rose rapidly. The total water storage of Srisailam is 215 TMCs while it is presently 175 TMCs and only another 35 TMCs are needed to fill the dam.



However, with four lakh cusecs of floodwater coming into the Srisailam Reservoir, it is likely to fill up completely. With this, the authorities raised few gates yesterday and today, they lifted 10 more gates by 10 feet releasing water to the bottom. A total of 3.40 lakh cusecs of water is flowing down from Srisailam Dam.

Meanwhile, the power generation continues at right and left bank hydropower plants. Meanwhile, Krishna river water is flowing from Srisailam Dam towards Nagarjuna Sagar. On the other hand, when the gates of Srisailam Dam are opened, the scenery there impresses the tourists. With this, tourists are queuing up for Srisailam.

On the other hand, the Krishna River Management Board has permitted power generation at the Right Canal Power House as requested by the AP government and the authorities are generating electricity. With the possibility of the dam filling up, the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh states are releasing water to projects through power generation as well as Pothireddipadu.