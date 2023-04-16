  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Young man drowned the death in Krishna river in Amaravati

In a tragic incident took place in Sitanagaram of Amaravati, where a young man who went for swimming drowned to death.

Going into the details, Jai Krishna, a native of Vijayawada Krishna Lanka, who had come to swim in the Krishna river with five friends went into water and drowned to death in the river.

On the second day of search for the body on the river bank, the SDRF team took up operations.

