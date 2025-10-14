AP agreement with Google is historic: minister BC Janardhan

Andhra Pradesh State Investment and Infrastructure Minister BC Janardhan Reddy has expressed his elation over a landmark agreement with Google. He highlighted the commendable efforts of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and young leader Lokesh, which have facilitated the tech giant's arrival in Andhra Pradesh.

Minister Reddy stated, “Lokesh's relentless pursuit of restoring the state's global standing and transforming AP into an investment hub is unparalleled.” He emphasised that, under the joint leadership of Chandrababu and Lokesh, the state has approved investments exceeding 7 lakh crores and initiated plans to create 620,000 jobs in just 15 months.

The minister remarked that Google’s establishment in the state marks a pivotal turning point in Andhra Pradesh’s developmental journey. “With the presence of such a prestigious company, we anticipate a flood of investments into Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

Reddy affirmed that under CM Chandrababu’s leadership, a positive investment climate has been created in the state, assuring stakeholders that global companies will soon compete to invest in Andhra Pradesh. “A stable government is crucial for building long-term trust among all communities,” he concluded.