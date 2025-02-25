AP Assembly budget session: To discuss on motion thanks to governor's speech

The budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced on Monday, following a formal address by Governor Abdul Nazeer. The assembly convened briefly before Speaker Ayyannapatrudu adjourned the session.

On Tuesday, the assembly is set to discuss a motion of thanks in response to the governor's speech. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will first present a copy of the resolutions made by the Legislative Affairs Committee. Following this, the Secretary General will introduce the governor's speech document.

MLA Kuna Ravikumar is slated to initiate the discussion on the motion of thanks, with MLA Jayanageshwar Reddy seconding the motion. Chief Minister Naidu is expected to close the proceedings with his remarks and a reply to the governor's address. The motion of thanks will ultimately be moved and passed by the assembly.