AP Assembly Budget Sessions: Question hour continus, members raise various issues

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget sessions commenced today, featuring robust discussions during the Question Hour as MLAs raised various issues to the government. Ministers fielded questions on pressing revenue concerns and measures being taken against land grabbing.

Minister Anagani Satya Prasad addressed questions regarding land disputes, revealing that over 200,000 Reports of Grievance (RGs) have been filed related to land issues in the state. He committed to conducting comprehensive land surveys to ensure justice for landowners and praised the central government's recent decisions regarding land surveys.

In addition to land issues, discussions also centred on housing for journalists. Minister Satya Prasad emphasised that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is keenly focused on this matter, following directions from the courts. MLAs Konathala Ramakrishna and Kalva Srinivas urged for housing plots to be allocated to journalists and public representatives, with a specific request for such plots to be made available in Amaravati.

The issue of Thalassemia also garnered attention during the sessions. Vishakapatnam North BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju advocated for financial support for Thalassemia patients. In response, Minister Satya Kumar assured that the government is prioritising assistance for Thalassemia victims, committing to improve financial pension facilities and stating that regular reviews of the situation are being conducted.

These discussions reflect the government's commitment to addressing key social issues, including land rights and healthcare support for those affected by Thalassemia, amidst ongoing scrutiny from the Assembly members.