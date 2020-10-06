AP ECET 2020 results: 96.12 percent candidates qualified, here is the toppers list

AP ECET 2020 results: The entrance examination results of the AP ECET-2020, which has been conducted to enable students who have completed the Diploma in Engineering to pursue further higher technical education, were released on Tuesday. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh released the results. Education Department Special CS Satish Chandra, Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Council Chairman Hemachandra Reddy, Secretary Sudhir Reddy and others participated in the event.

The examinationa were conducted online on September 14 at 79 centers in the state. Of the 31,891 who took the exams, 30,654 qualified with 96.12 percent pass rate. Of those who qualified, 25160 were boys and 6731 were women.

The candidates who appeared for the AP ECET examination are advised to visit the website portal memtioned below to check the results. Click here

Here are the subjectwise toppers

Agricultural Engineering: Gorti Vamsi Krishna, (Anantapur)

BSc Mathematics: Shivala Srinivasa Rao (Srikakulam)

Ceramic Technology: Thoothika Santosh Kumar (Prakasam District)

Chemical Engineering: Mustaq Ahmed (Guntur)

Civil Engineering: Banothu Anjali (Khammam)

Computer Science Engineering: Kodi Teja (Kakinada)

Electrical and Electronics Engineering: Naresh Reddy (Kadapa)

Electronics and Communication Engineering: Kurra Vaishnavi (Guntur District Repalle)

Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering: Prudhvi(Rangareddy)

Mechanical Engineering: Garaga Ajay (Visakhapatnam)

Metallurgical Engineering: Varun Raju (Vizianagaram)

Mining Engineering: Banala Vamsi Krishna (Mulugu)

Pharmacy: Ashlesh Kumar (Krishna District Challapalli),

Shanthi (Srikalulam District Mandasa)