AP employees union leaders meet YS Jagan today, unveils calendars and diaries

The JAC leaders of trade unions and other employee leaders met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday as part of courtesy. CM YS Jagan unveiled calendar and diaries of associations.

Later, AP NGO Association President Bandi Srinivasa Rao told the media that the Chief Minister assured them that the pending dues would be released soon.

Stating that they have asked for two DA, Bandi Srinivasa Rao told that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured of sanctioning DA for Sankranti and arrears from April. "We thank the CM on behalf of the employees," said Bandi Srinivasa Rao.