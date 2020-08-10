Andhra Pradesh government writes to SC to lift status quo issued by High Court on three capital bills

The YSRCP government has intensified it's works to shift the administrative capital to Visakhapatnam. Jagan Mohan Reddy government which has filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court, has recently appealed for an urgent inquiry. It is learnt that the status quo imposed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the three capital bills till the 14th of this month. In this view, the Andhra Pradesh government has approached the Supreme Court seeking stay on this. However, it is expected that the matter will come up for hearing on Monday but it didn't happen. However, the AP government wrote a letter to the Supreme Court registrar asking him to hold an urgent hearing today.

The AP government has recently written a letter to the Supreme Court registrar asking it to send a copy of the petition filed by the state government seeking revocation of the High Court's 'status quo' on three capital bill in Andhra Pradesh and the abolition of the CRDA. In the letter, the government requested that the case be heard as soon as possible as a copy of the petition was sent to the defendants.

The government has also released a gazette following the recent governor's approval of the AP Capital Decentralization and CRDA repeal bills. Many have filed petitions in the High Court challenging this. With this, the court imposed status quo on decentralization of capital and abolition of CRDA. Therefore leading government to approach the Supreme Court to lift the status quo given by the High Court.