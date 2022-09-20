AP govt, NALSAR in pact on land resurvey project

Vijayawada: Government of Andhra Pradesh and NALSAR's Centre for Tribal and Land Rights (CTLR) signed an MoU on Monday for providing legal support for the prestigious resurvey project of YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha scheme.

The state government after more than 100 years has undertaken a massive resurvey of agricultural and non-agricultural lands. This ambitious project is expected to be executed in a period of three years with a budget outlay of Rs 1,000 crore.

As part of the project, every parcel of land in the state is going to be surveyed and numbered with geo-quadrants. The project requires a lot of legal support in drafting, reviewing and preparing legal documents, imparting training, undertaking legal research, resolving land disputes and spreading legal awareness among the farmers.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is very keen on completing the project as early as possible helping the farmers and involving the Centre for Tribal and Land Rights (CTLR) and NALSAR for taking the required legal support.

Against this backdrop, the state government and NALSAR University have signed an MoU.

NALSAR vice-chancellor (in-charge) Prof V Balaksita Reddy said that the CTLR and NALSAR has undertaken several activities including assisting the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and the Government of India in drafting land legislations; trained about 1,000 paralegals who helped in resolving more than one million land problems of the poor, provided training to various stakeholders working on the land (revenue, forest and tribal welfare officials); and undertaken several legal literacy initiatives.

The MoU covers technical support in reviewing, drafting and preparing legal documents for the implementation of 'YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha Padhakam, imparting training to various stakeholders involved in the implementation of the resurvey project and design and implement innovative pilot programmes for strengthening and creatively implementing the resurvey project, among other things.