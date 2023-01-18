AP govt. to organise special camps to update biometrics in Aadhaar

The Andhra Pradesh state government will organize special camps for five days from Thursday in village and ward secretariats to update biometrics in Aadhaar. These camps will be organized on 19th, 20th, 21st, 23rd and 24th of this month in respective secretariats and schools under their jurisdiction. These camps will be held once again for four days from 7th to 10th of February.



To this extent, the Director of Gram Ward Secretariats Department Sagili Shanmohan on Tuesday issued instructions to all District Collectors, District In-Charge Officers of Gram Ward Secretariats Department and District Education Department officials.



Meanwhile, the MPDOs and Municipal Commissioners and advised to do proper publicity so that all people can get Aadhaar services through these camps. During the special camp days, digital assistants in the secretariats will focus entirely on Aadhaar services. The camps are set up in the wake of Aadhaar card issuing body UIDAI has recently brought in new rules to update the biometric details at least once in ten years. The officials estimate that there are still up to 80 lakh people in the state who have not updated this.

All the state and central government welfare schemes are being implemented with Aadhaar linkage. About 35 welfare schemes implemented by the state government in the name of Navratna are following Aadhaar linked biometric system.

The volunteers are taking biometrics from the beneficiaries before and after giving the government benefit to maintain transparency. Aadhaar biometric details of all the people of the state are being updated through special camps to avoid problems in biometric details.