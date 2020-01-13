AP High Court fumes over imposition of section 144 in Amaravati, ask to file counter affidavit

The High Court has expressed outrage over the implementation of Section 144 and the 30 in capital Amaravati. Petitions filed by women and farmers of the capital villages were heard in the High Court on Monday. The judge examined the scenarios given by the petitioners while the Advocate General appeared on behalf of the government has sought the adjournment of hearing to next Monday.

However, the judge refused and thought that matter needs to be investigated quickly and directed the state government to file the affidavit before Friday with full details.

On the other hand, the farmers and women have filed a writ petition against the police for attacking them brutally. The court asked the government to answer through the affidavit. The judge was furious at the government after watching the footage of police brutal act and sought the written explanation from the government.