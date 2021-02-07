AP High Court quashes SEC orders against minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has received a major setback in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The court on Sunday quashed the orders issued by SEC against state panchayati raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy detaining him till February 21. The SEC ruled that Peddireddy's house arrest warrants were invalid. The High Court, which was hearing a lunch motion petition filed by Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy challenging the orders issued by Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, has given its final verdict to this effect.

The High Court agreed with the arguments of the advocates on behalf of the petitioner that Peddireddy, as the Minister of the Department, was responsible for touring the state in the wake of the Panchayat elections. The verdict made it clear that he could travel anywhere as a minister of state. The court quashed the orders issued by the SEC stating that the orders on the minister were invalid.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has been granted permission by the state high court to participate in the President's visit. It is learnt that state Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Saturday issued orders to detain Minister Peddireddy till February 21. Challenging the SEC directives, Minister Peddireddy filed a House Motion Petition in the High Court on Sunday. The court allowed him to attend the president of India Ramnath Kovind's tour.