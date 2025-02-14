AP High Court Rejects Bail for Tulasi Babu in Raghurama Krishnam Raju case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed the bail petition of Tulasi Babu, an accused in the custodial torture case involving Raghurama Krishnam krishna Raju. The verdict was announced on Friday, following arguments heard on February 13 regarding Babu's request for bail.

Currently held as a remand prisoner in Guntur district jail, Tulasi Babu was arrested on January 9 this year in connection with allegations of torture against Raghurama Krishnam krishna Raju. During the investigation, he was interrogated face to face by then-retired ASP Vijay Pal.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju was apprehended by officials from the Andhra Pradesh CID in Hyderabad on May 14, 2021. He has alleged that he endured torture during the investigation at the Guntur CID office on the night of his arrest. Raju lodged a formal complaint regarding the alleged torture in July 2024, prompting the registration of a case against the accused.